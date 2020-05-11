Weather update: TD Ambo

SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN #3

FOR: TROPICAL DEPRESSION #AmboPh

TROPICAL CYCLONE: ALERT

ISSUED AT 11:00 AM, 11 May 2020

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11 PM today)





"AMBO" SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING SLOWLY WESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.





• In the next 24 hours, the trough of TD AMBO will bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao. Residents in these areas are advised to continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings of PAGASA Regional Services Division (PRSD).

• Moderate to rough seas will be experienced on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental. Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not venture out on these areas.

• The raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal in any locality of the country remains less likely in the next 24 hours.





Location of eye/center At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression "AMBO" was estimated based on all available data at 340 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (08.6°N, 129.4°E).

Strength Maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Movement Moving West Slowly.





Forecast Positions

• 24 Hour (Tomorrow morning): 345 km East Southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (10.4°N, 128.8°E)

• 48 Hour (Wednesday morning):290 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.9°N, 128.1°E)

• 72 Hour (Thursday morning): 135 km East of Juban, Sorsogon (13.0°N, 125.2°E)

• 96 Hour (Friday morning):20 km North of Alabat, Quezon (14.3°N, 122.0°E)

• 120 Hour (Saturday morning):115 km West Northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.6°N, 119.4°E)





NO TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNAL





The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next update to be incorporated in the 4 PM Public Weather Forecast and in the next Severe Weather Bulletin to be issued at 11 PM today.