The passerby | Test of the heart

A MEME that was entertaining people in the social mediafor a time says, “Two things will define you. Yourpatience/determination when you have nothing. And your attitude whenyou have everything.”Though most the time I take memes with a grain of salt, Icannot deny that they also contain some grain of truth that arehelpful and insightful. We just cannot dismiss them entirely. And thisone is especially relevant these days, when with all this stay-homedispensation, we all of a sudden find ourselves with a lot of time.While before, we seem to be always running out of time,often testing our patience and stretching our determination to thelimit, now we are having a surfeit of it. Many of us are now wonderingwhat we can do with so much time in our hands.Would we just luxuriate in doing nothing, lazing around,going into all sorts of inanities just to fill up the time, or do westill find ways to occupy ourselves fruitfully and, more importantly,with love?Indeed, this abundance of time during these days can bringto the surface where our heart truly tilts. Does it tilt towards Godor does it simply tilt towards ourselves and everything else in thisworld? Does it still throb with love, filling us with drive andcreativity, or is it quite empty, prone to brooding and boredom?We cannot deny that human as we are, we all have our ownshare of weaknesses that can disturb us precisely when we have so muchtime in our hand. We have to do something about it. In fact, we haveto do something drastic.It may even require that we do some emergency measures tokeep our heart throbbing with love. And the secret again here is forus to pray. That’s because when we pray, it is presumed that we humbleourselves to acknowledge that we are nothing without God. Therefore,when we pray we affirm that we need God which is the most objectiveneed of our human condition in this life.The problem we often are beset with is that we ignore God,especially in moments when there seems to be no immediate danger andwe appear to be enjoying ourselves in a very relaxed mode. We have toovercome this deadly tendency.It’s only with God in Christ through the Holy Spirit thatwe can manage to be truly in love. God is love himself. Without him,we are left without love. And without love, we would just end upbumming around, doing things aimlessly, even if we appear to be busywith something.Indeed the excess of time we are having these days is agood test to determine where our heart tilts and of what and whom itthrobs for. It is this love that knows how to find ways of expressingitself to be productive and fruitful even when we appear to have a lotof time in our hands due to unavoidable circumstances.True love that comes from God always throbs whether we arein good times or in bad. It knows how to unify what may seem to bedifferent and even conflicting elements in our life. It has a propersense of order, direction and focus.As St. Paul would put it, “Love is patient…It bears allthings, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.Love never fails.” (1 Cor 13,4.7-8)Let’s see if this is the kind of love that beats in ourhearts these days. We have to be wary of our tendency to muffle thiskind of love to give way to many other forms of love that actually arefake. These latter forms cannot pass the test of time, let alone, themany trials that we are sure to encounter in our life here on earth.