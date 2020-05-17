The passerby | A most beautiful and joyful life





by Fr. Roy Cimagala



THAT’S how a genuine Christian life can be described. If

we only know the true face of Christianity, we would have no other

conclusion to make than to be convinced that Christian life is the

most beautiful and joyful life.



We would be overcome, overwhelmed and beside ourselves

with joy. We should do everything to be achieve that kind of life that

God himself is actively offering us together with the appropriate

means.



Thus, in the responsorial psalm of the Sixth Sunday of

Easter, Year A, we are made to say, even to scream in glee: “Let all

the earth cry out to God with joy.” (Ps 66,1) And the reason is simple

and clear.



Out of sheer, gratuitous love, God created us, and even

went all the way to making us, among all his creatures together with

the angels, his image and likeness, children of his, meant to share in

his very life.



And even if that image and likeness of God was damaged

because of our sin, he continues to love us by sending the Son who

became man like us to save us. He may have been angered because of our

sin and disobedience, but in the end, it was his mercy that prevailed

and continues to prevail.



As another psalm would put it, “His anger is fleeting, but

his favor lasts a lifetime. Weeping may stay the night, but joy comes

in the morning.” (30,5) We should never forget these divine assurance

so we would not waste precious time getting entangled with unnecessary

pains and sorrows over our unavoidable earthly predicaments.



Yes, we will always have pains and sorrows in this life.

But let’s not forget that as long as we refer them to Christ,

everything will always be taken care of. There is no reason for us to

remain feeling sad and pained for long. We are meant for joy and for

beauty. With God in Christ through the Holy Spirit, we can always have

them in spite of the heavy drama we can have in this life.



We have to be wary of our tendency to tackle our earthly

affairs by our lonesome, with hardly any reference to Christ. That

would be a crazy thing to do. But mysteries of mysteries, we often

fall into that condition.



This reminds me of what the genius Albert Einstein once

said: “Two things are infinite,” he said. “The universe and human

stupidity. But I am not sure about the universe.”



This sad reality of our human condition behooves us to be

deeply humble so that we would choose to be guided by our faith rather

than by our purely human estimations. We many times prefer to be on

our own instead of being guided by God who is actually always

intervening in our life.



What can help us in this is to follow what the gospel of

the Sixth Sunday of Easter is proposing to us—that we observe God’s

commandments faithfully. (cfr. Jn 14,15-21) By doing so, we make real

our love for God, our union with him, our participation in the very

life and power of God who can always make possible what is impossible

to us.



In practical terms, what we can do is always to look for

Christ in everything that we do, in every circumstance and situation

that we can find ourselves in. Let’s never be seduced to looking first

for some practical objectives when we do things. We have to look for

Christ first, and everything else would just follow. Much less should

we allow ourselves to be dominated simply by our moods and other

outside conditions and factors.



It’s when we look for him that we can have the probability

of finding him, and in finding him we can learn to love him, to follow

his ways of dealing with whatever human condition we can find

ourselves in.



With Christ, life can only be beautiful and joyful,

despite whatever!