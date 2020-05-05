TESDA Albay online enrollment now open
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara announced that the enrollment process for TESDA scholarships for Albayanos is now available online.
The available courses/qualifications are:
Due to the present health crisis, the training will start after the lockdown period, TESDA Albay announced.
Here is the enrollment process:
Enroll anytime anywhere.
Pwede kana mag enroll gamit ang smartphone mo.
Enroll online now at http://t2mis.tesda.gov.ph/Barangay/
STEP 1
Pano ba mag Enroll?
1. Click on the link above.
2. Fill out all the required fields.
3. Make sure that the details are true and correct.
Note: Please do not forget to input your correct email address as we will be sending you your LEARNERS ID NUMBER.
4. Allow us to to post your contact details, name, email address, telephone number and other information that may be used for possible employment and other purposes. If you do allow us just click on agree.
5. Recheck all entries and edit if necessary and then click CREATE.
Done with STEP 1?
STEP 2.1
Just choose the courses/qualifications you like then click next.
Note: If in case your chosen courses/qualifications are not being offered here in the Province of Albay we will notify you and refer you to other Province who are currently offering the courses/qualifications of your choice.
STEP 2.2
Here is where you will be using your LEARNERS ID NUMBER.
Fill out all the required fields and click NEXT
STEP 2.3
Review your profile before clicking NEXT.
STEP 2.4
Once done you will be forwarded to a page where you will see the status of your application.
Once the application was completed, you will receive an email containing the details of your application.