Tabaco City mourns over demise of city councilor

by Jayson C. Boniel

TABACO CITY--City Councilor Alfredo Adala waved his last goodbye to the City of Tabaco last May 7 due to illness.





He was 69 years old.





Known as "Tiyo Fred" to many, he was regarded for his supportive style of leadership and a welcoming heart, regardless of the background in life of the people he dealt with.





He served the public for 17 years as a city legislator, authored 572 resolutions and 52 ordinances.

He was also the OIC of Public Safety Office and the Chairman of the Advisory Council of PNP Tabaco.





Mayor Krisel Lagman Luistro said “Tiyo Fred was a man of integrity and compassion; a humble and soft-spoken team player and friend.”





Likewise, PNP Tabaco expressed deepest sympathy to Adala’s family, recounting the contribution of the councilor for the overall improvement of service of the organization.





In a statement, PNP Tabaco said Adala never got tired of giving advice or support to public safety.

At his funeral last Monday (May 11), social distancing was strictly observed as hundreds attended his funeral.





It was held at St.John the Baptist Parish while the city is still under Enhanced Community Quarantine.





The public safety officers rendered their final salute as the convoy passed in front of City Hall to pay tribute to the late councilor.