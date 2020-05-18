Prices of goods revert to SRP after end of price freeze

Image from DTI





For SRPs of manufactured basic goods, these will be based on thedated 30 September 2019.“The lifting of the price freeze will not affect the prices and supply monitoring and enforcement activities being conducted by the DTI, DA (Department of Agriculture), and DOH (Department of Health) and our partner enforcement agencies. These shall continue as usual following the directive of President Duterte to go after erring businesses and individuals, and deal with violators to the highest and fullest extent of the law,” DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a statement Sunday.The end of nationwide price freeze on all basic necessities on May 15 was in accordance with DTI, DA and DOH Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2020-01.It can be recalled that the declaration of a state of public health emergency (Proclamation No. 922) and state of calamity (Proclamation No. 929) triggered the implementation of Section 6 of the Price Act, which freezes the prices of all basic necessities at their prevailing prices for 60 days or until sooner lifted by the President.With its end, consumers and retailers shall refer to the SRPs published by the DTI, DA and DOH for the purchase and sale of basic necessities and prime commodities.The same shall also be the basis of the three agencies for their respective market monitoring activities.