Sorsoganon artists launch “Matugtog Kita!” song collaboration amid pandemic





On May 14, 2020, a group of Sorsoganon artists launched "Matugtog Kita!", a song calling for local musicians to unite and stand against exploitation.





The project has been in progress since 2019, only completed in 2020 amid and despite the Covid-19 lockdown as a passion project that saw them through the difficulties of the lockdown.





Originally drafted by Pol Torrente and Jay Jamoralin, members of Manila-based band Plagpul, it was enthusiastically embraced by fellow Sorsoganon musicians when Torrente and Jamoralin introduced the draft in April 2019. With Ted Areola, Bjorn Salvador, Julius Jeresano, Rey Laurenaria (of Electrocoustic), and Veron Tayam Divina (also of Electrocoustic), they continued to write the lyrics and arrange the music long-distance. By the time the group recorded the acoustic version on January 4, 2020, the group had expanded to include Melton Balicano, Luis Jarabejo Jr, JE Sipoy (of Sheispale and Evita), Gary Dioquino (of Neverland and Evita), and Yen Llanera (of Sheispale).





With the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine due to Covid-19 preventing Torrente and Jamoralin from returning home during the yearly Lent, the group decided to pursue finishing the song even apart, also as a way of coping with the lockdown and making it productive.





The group aims to promote the local music scene and call for institutional support for Sorsoganon artists and musicians. They believe that there is a necessity for musicians and artists to help one another and to create art and music that is relevant and meaningful to society.





“Matugtog Kita!” is recorded by Pol Torrente, mixed and mastered by RJ Mabilin. It can be streamed through this link: https://www.facebook.com/matugtogkita/videos/240217150653181/



