Shop owner lends bikes to Albay town frontliners
LEGAZPI CITY – A bicycle shop owner in Oas town in Albay has lent two mountain bikes to the police station in Oas town to be used for free by cops serving as front-liners during the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.
In an interview, Captain Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, on Friday said the shop owner is the first from the private sector to respond to the provincial police office's "Albay Bayanihan ng Kasurog Lend-A-Ride against Covid-19" project.
“The project, through the initiative of our provincial director PCol. Primitivo Bayongan Jr., tapped the Albay chiefs of police to coordinate with the local government units and owners of shops that sell bicycles, repossessed motorcycles, and electric vehicles so that they can enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with them,” he said.
Panganiban said under the MOA, local government units (LGUs) are to provide shuttle vehicles to medical and police front-liners while bicycle and motorcycle shop owners will let front-liners use their bikes, motorcycles, and/or e-vehicles for free during the entire duration of the ECQ and general community quarantine (GCQ).
“After the ECQ or GCQ, the bikes and other vehicles will be returned to the shop owners who may opt to sell them to the front-liners and other members of the community at a discounted price, either through cash payment or through installments to help them in the expected transition to the so-called 'new normal',” he added.
In Bacacay town, the LGU provides shuttle services to its medical front-liners.
In this capital city, the local government has provided two vans for the transport of medical front-liners to and from the health facilities. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)