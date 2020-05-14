Robbery-holdup suspect arrested in Daet

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)-- A 43-year-old suspect from Purok Bayabas, Barangay Gubat, this town, is set to face a complaint for robbery-holdup, following his arrest last night.





The Camarines Norte Police said the suspect, identified as Christian Tulalian y Rafael, pointed a loaded caliber .38 revolver at 27-year-old student Geomar Jocson y Abalza,a while the victim was walking towards a store at Governor Panotes Avenue, Barangay Gubat at around 10 p.m.





According to the police report, the suspect tried to get hold of the bag of the victim.





The victim resisted and punched the suspect's face, causing the suspect to fall on the ground and lose possession of the handgun.





The victim then called for police assistance, the report added.





Appropriate criminal charges are now being prepared by the investigators against the suspect, the police said.