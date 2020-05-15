Recovered COVID-19 patients asked to strictly follow quarantine protocol

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) regional office for Bicol is reminding confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients to strictly follow the isolation and quarantine protocol for 14 days after their first negative result.Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH regional director, said on Thursday that there are some recovered patients who turn out positive again, a condition that could be attributed to factors related to specimen collection, cold chain issues, and testing.“It is also possible that a recovered Covid-19 patient would test positive again if the tests would pick up remnants of the virus. The virus activity and inactivity cannot be specifically determined, thus clinical correlation and close patient monitoring are highly recommended,” he said in a statement.Vera added that the DOH and other health experts are continuing to study the possibility of Covid-19 reinfection or reactivation.“There is still no evidence suggesting that people who have had Covid-19 would be immune to a second infection,” he said.DOH-Bicol record shows the region's Patient #34 tested positive again for Covid-19 after having recovered. The said case is a 34-year-old female from this city who had close contact with Patients #19 and #21.She sought consultation on April 21 and was declared a positive case on April 22. The next day, she was tested again and the result that came out on April 26 was negative.This prompted the health facility to discharge her from confinement on condition that she would strictly comply with the required 14-day quarantine.As part of her follow-up check-up last May 12, a swab specimen was again collected from the patient and the result that came out on Thursday was positive.DOH-Bicol reminded the public that the community quarantine is still in effect, thus, guidelines and directives must be complied with.“Staying in our homes is one of the simplest yet helpful acts which we can contribute to minimizing the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” Vera said. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)