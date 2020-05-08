Latest

Home / Education / PRC releases new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations

PRC releases new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations

Friday, May 08, 2020


The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has released the new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations, as determined by the PRC through its Resolution No. 1237 (s.2020), following the cancellation/postponement of the March-June 2020 licensure examinations due to the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine in almost all areas of the country.

CPA examinees who are required to take the conditioned subject/s within two years or until May 2020 CPA Licensure Examination (CPALE) shall be allowed to apply and take the October 2020 CPALE.

Further, those applicants who have filed their application for examination and issued Notice of Admission (NOA) will no longer be required to file a new application.

 







LICENSURE EXAMINATIONS

NEW DATE/S OF LICENSURE EXAMINATION

DAY/S

PLACE/S

OPENING OF ONLINE APPLICATION

DEADLINE IN FILING OF APPLICATION

Architects

October 30 and November 1, 2020

Friday, Sunday

NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Zamboanga

July 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

Certified Public Accountants

October 11, 12 and 18, 2020

Sunday, Monday,   Sunday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Tuguegarao

May 25, 2020

August 26, 2020

Chemical Engineers

October 1, 2, and 4, 2020

Thursday, Friday,   Sunday

NCR and Cebu

July 3, 2020

September 1, 2020

Civil Engineers

November 15 and 16, 2020

Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga

July 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Criminologists

November 29, 30 and December 1, 2020

Sunday, Monday,   Tuesday

NCR, All Regional Offices; Zamboanga

June 16, 2020

September 28, 2020

Dentists (Written)

December 2, 3 and 4, 2020

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

NCR

September 2, 2020

November 3, 2020

Dental Hygienists (Written)

November 24, 2020

Tuesday

NCR

August 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Dental Hygienists (Practical)

November 25, 2020

Wednesday

NCR

-

-

Dentists (Practical)

December 15 – 22,  2020

Tuesday - Tuesday

NCR

September 2, 2020

November 16, 2020

(for Practical Exam takers only)

Electronics Engineers

October 25 and 26, 2020

Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Tacloban

July 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Electronics Technicians

October 27, 2020

Tuesday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Tacloban

July 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Medical Technologists

August 30 and 31, 2020

Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga

May 29, 2020 

July 30, 2020

Midwives

November 8 and 9, 2020

Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga

August 7, 2020

October 8, 2020

Nurses

November 22 and 23, 2020

Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga

August 21, 2020

October 19, 2020

Pharmacists

December 13 and 14, 2020

Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Lucena, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga

September 14, 2020

November 11, 2020

Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals (QAFP)

June 5, 2020 (For March 2020 QAFP Examinees)

Friday

NCR

-

-

Physicians

September 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2020

 

September 20 and 21, 2020 (for March 2020 Examinees)

 

Sunday, Monday,   Sunday, Monday

NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga

June 3, 2020

August 13, 2020

Professional Teachers

September 27, 2020

Sunday

NCR, All Regional Offices; Zamboanga, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Catanduanes, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Catarman, Jolo, Sulu, Tawi-tawi and Kidapawan

June 1, 2020

July 29, 2020

Registered Electrical Engineers

September 3 and 4, 2020

Thursday, Friday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga

June 5, 2020

August 4, 2020

Registered Master Electricians

September 6, 2020

Sunday

NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga

June 5, 2020

August 4, 2020

Interior Design

To be announced later

 

-

-

-

Environmental Planner

To be announced later

 

-

-

-