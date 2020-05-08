PRC releases new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has released the new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations, as determined by the PRC through its Resolution No. 1237 (s.2020), following the cancellation/postponement of the March-June 2020 licensure examinations due to the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine in almost all areas of the country.
Further, those applicants who have filed their application for examination and issued Notice of Admission (NOA) will no longer be required to file a new application.
LICENSURE EXAMINATIONS
NEW DATE/S OF LICENSURE EXAMINATION
DAY/S
PLACE/S
OPENING OF ONLINE APPLICATION
DEADLINE IN FILING OF APPLICATION
Architects
October 30 and November 1, 2020
Friday, Sunday
NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Zamboanga
July 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Certified Public Accountants
October 11, 12 and 18, 2020
Sunday, Monday, Sunday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Tuguegarao
May 25, 2020
August 26, 2020
Chemical Engineers
October 1, 2, and 4, 2020
Thursday, Friday, Sunday
NCR and Cebu
July 3, 2020
September 1, 2020
Civil Engineers
November 15 and 16, 2020
Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga
July 1, 2020
October 1, 2020
Criminologists
November 29, 30 and December 1, 2020
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
NCR, All Regional Offices; Zamboanga
June 16, 2020
September 28, 2020
Dentists (Written)
December 2, 3 and 4, 2020
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
NCR
September 2, 2020
November 3, 2020
Dental Hygienists (Written)
November 24, 2020
Tuesday
NCR
August 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Dental Hygienists (Practical)
November 25, 2020
Wednesday
NCR
-
-
Dentists (Practical)
December 15 – 22, 2020
Tuesday - Tuesday
NCR
September 2, 2020
November 16, 2020
(for Practical Exam takers only)
Electronics Engineers
October 25 and 26, 2020
Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Tacloban
July 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
Electronics Technicians
October 27, 2020
Tuesday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Tacloban
July 24, 2020
September 24, 2020
Medical Technologists
August 30 and 31, 2020
Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga
May 29, 2020
July 30, 2020
Midwives
November 8 and 9, 2020
Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga
August 7, 2020
October 8, 2020
Nurses
November 22 and 23, 2020
Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga
August 21, 2020
October 19, 2020
Pharmacists
December 13 and 14, 2020
Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Lucena, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga
September 14, 2020
November 11, 2020
Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals (QAFP)
June 5, 2020 (For March 2020 QAFP Examinees)
Friday
NCR
-
-
Physicians
September 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2020
September 20 and 21, 2020 (for March 2020 Examinees)
Sunday, Monday, Sunday, Monday
NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga
June 3, 2020
August 13, 2020
Professional Teachers
September 27, 2020
Sunday
NCR, All Regional Offices; Zamboanga, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Catanduanes, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Catarman, Jolo, Sulu, Tawi-tawi and Kidapawan
June 1, 2020
July 29, 2020
Registered Electrical Engineers
September 3 and 4, 2020
Thursday, Friday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga
June 5, 2020
August 4, 2020
Registered Master Electricians
September 6, 2020
Sunday
NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga
June 5, 2020
August 4, 2020
Interior Design
To be announced later
-
-
-
Environmental Planner
To be announced later
-
-
-