PRC releases new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations









Further, those applicants who have filed their application for examination and issued Notice of Admission (NOA) will no longer be required to file a new application. CPA examinees who are required to take the conditioned subject/s within two years or until May 2020 CPA Licensure Examination (CPALE) shall be allowed to apply and take the October 2020 CPALE.Further, those applicants who have filed their application for examination and issued Notice of Admission (NOA) will no longer be required to file a new application.











LICENSURE EXAMINATIONS NEW DATE/S OF LICENSURE EXAMINATION DAY/S PLACE/S OPENING OF ONLINE APPLICATION DEADLINE IN FILING OF APPLICATION Architects October 30 and November 1, 2020 Friday, Sunday NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Zamboanga July 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Certified Public Accountants October 11, 12 and 18, 2020 Sunday, Monday, Sunday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Tuguegarao May 25, 2020 August 26, 2020 Chemical Engineers October 1, 2, and 4, 2020 Thursday, Friday, Sunday NCR and Cebu July 3, 2020 September 1, 2020 Civil Engineers November 15 and 16, 2020 Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga July 1, 2020 October 1, 2020 Criminologists November 29, 30 and December 1, 2020 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday NCR, All Regional Offices; Zamboanga June 16, 2020 September 28, 2020 Dentists (Written) December 2, 3 and 4, 2020 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday NCR September 2, 2020 November 3, 2020 Dental Hygienists (Written) November 24, 2020 Tuesday NCR August 26, 2020 October 26, 2020 Dental Hygienists (Practical) November 25, 2020 Wednesday NCR - - Dentists (Practical) December 15 – 22, 2020 Tuesday - Tuesday NCR September 2, 2020 November 16, 2020 (for Practical Exam takers only) Electronics Engineers October 25 and 26, 2020 Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Tacloban July 24, 2020 September 24, 2020 Electronics Technicians October 27, 2020 Tuesday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Lucena and Tacloban July 24, 2020 September 24, 2020 Medical Technologists August 30 and 31, 2020 Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga May 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 Midwives November 8 and 9, 2020 Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga August 7, 2020 October 8, 2020 Nurses November 22 and 23, 2020 Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga August 21, 2020 October 19, 2020 Pharmacists December 13 and 14, 2020 Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Lucena, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga September 14, 2020 November 11, 2020 Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals (QAFP) June 5, 2020 (For March 2020 QAFP Examinees) Friday NCR - - Physicians September 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2020 September 20 and 21, 2020 (for March 2020 Examinees) Sunday, Monday, Sunday, Monday NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga June 3, 2020 August 13, 2020 Professional Teachers September 27, 2020 Sunday NCR, All Regional Offices; Zamboanga, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Catanduanes, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Catarman, Jolo, Sulu, Tawi-tawi and Kidapawan June 1, 2020 July 29, 2020 Registered Electrical Engineers September 3 and 4, 2020 Thursday, Friday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga June 5, 2020 August 4, 2020 Registered Master Electricians September 6, 2020 Sunday NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga June 5, 2020 August 4, 2020 Interior Design To be announced later - - - Environmental Planner To be announced later - - -









The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has released the new schedule of postponed March-June 2020 licensure examinations, as determined by the PRC through its Resolution No. 1237 (s.2020), following the cancellation/postponement of the March-June 2020 licensure examinations due to the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine in almost all areas of the country.