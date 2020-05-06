PRC postpones June 2020 Licensure Examination for Architects
MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- In view of the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in some areas of the country until May 15, 2020, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) postponed the conduct of the June 28 and 30, 2020 Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA).
For further concerns and queries, the Licensure Office may be reached through their email at licensure.office@prc.gov.ph and licensure.division@prc.gov.ph.
According to its May 5, 2020 advisory, the LEA shall be rescheduled on October 30 and November 1, 2020, while the filing of applications shall be until September 30, 2020.
