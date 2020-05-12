NGCP announces power interruption in parts of CamSur on May 14

Latest

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 ,

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Three separate advisories from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced today that power interruption will affect parts of the province of Camarines Sur on Thursday, May 14.

The following are the schedules of said power interruptions:


1. Time: 6:00AM - 5:00PM
Affected: CASURECO II
Reason: Woodpole replacement program and corrective maintenance work along Naga-Tinambac 69kV line and substation maintenance activities at Calabanga & Tinambac Substations

2. Time: 6:00AM-6:30AM and 9:30AM-10:00AM
Facilities:
Naga-Libmanan 69kV line
Naga-Concepcion 69kV line
Naga-Lagonoy 69kV line

Affected:
CASURECO I
CASURECO II
CASURECO IV

3. Time: 6:00AM-10:00AM
Affected: CASURECO III
Reason: Corrective maintenance activities at Naga Substation

The NGCP said the specific areas are determined by the electric cooperatives concerned.

It will exert all efforts to restore power earlier or as scheduled, the same advisories explained.