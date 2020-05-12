NGCP announces power interruption in parts of CamSur on May 14
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Three separate advisories from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced today that power interruption will affect parts of the province of Camarines Sur on Thursday, May 14.
The following are the schedules of said power interruptions:
1. Time: 6:00AM - 5:00PMAffected: CASURECO IIReason: Woodpole replacement program and corrective maintenance work along Naga-Tinambac 69kV line and substation maintenance activities at Calabanga & Tinambac Substations2. Time: 6:00AM-6:30AM and 9:30AM-10:00AMFacilities:Naga-Libmanan 69kV lineNaga-Concepcion 69kV lineNaga-Lagonoy 69kV lineAffected:CASURECO ICASURECO IICASURECO IV3. Time: 6:00AM-10:00AMAffected: CASURECO IIIReason: Corrective maintenance activities at Naga Substation
The NGCP said the specific areas are determined by the electric cooperatives concerned.
It will exert all efforts to restore power earlier or as scheduled, the same advisories explained.