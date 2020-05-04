Naga City's ECQ request rejected
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Naga City's request to be included among the local government units under Enhanced Community Quarantine was disapproved, based on discussions and information provided by the Department of Health data analytics.
This was the message of Undersecretary Epimaco V. Densing III of the Department of Interior and Local Government Office of the Undersecretary for Operations to Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion.
Thus, Naga City will continue to be under General Community Quarantine, the message reads.
Legacion said: "Some think that I, as Mayor, can unilaterally extend the ECQ in our city. I don’t have that authority."
"But under GCQ, everyone can help in reducing the risk of being infected with COVID19 by strictly observing the applicable guidelines, such as wearing face masks and physical distancing, among others," he posted on his Facebook page.
"DO NOT GO OUT OF YOUR HOMES, UNLESS EXTREMELY NECESSARY! BE SAFE ALWAYS!" he added.
This was the message of Undersecretary Epimaco V. Densing III of the Department of Interior and Local Government Office of the Undersecretary for Operations to Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion.
Thus, Naga City will continue to be under General Community Quarantine, the message reads.
Legacion said: "Some think that I, as Mayor, can unilaterally extend the ECQ in our city. I don’t have that authority."
"But under GCQ, everyone can help in reducing the risk of being infected with COVID19 by strictly observing the applicable guidelines, such as wearing face masks and physical distancing, among others," he posted on his Facebook page.