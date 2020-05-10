More than 3K ECQ violators nabbed in Bicol

CHECKPOINT. Police personnel check on the driver and passenger of a tricycle at a checkpoint in Bacacay, Albay on Friday (May 8, 2020). Albay is under extended enhanced community quarantine due to the threat posed by Covid-19. (Photo courtesy of Bacacay Municipal Police Station)

LEGAZPI CITY – The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office in Bicol has recorded a total of 3,234 violators of various government policies within the 51-day period since the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) last March 17.Major Malu Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol), in an interview on Friday said among the violations committed are non-adherence to the curfew hours; resistance and disobedience to persons in authority; non-compliance with the liquor ban; hoarding, and profiteering and overpricing of medical supplies and other related essential items."Under the curfew hours violation, 1,312 persons were arrested while for resistance and disobedience 1,753 were apprehended," she said.Likewise, 150 were caught in violation of the liquor ban, while 19 were apprehended for hoarding and overpricing of medical supplies.Calubaquib said that during the ECQ, mass gatherings are prohibited and the liquor ban imposed. This was also a way to prevent abusive and violent behaviours that might cause medical emergencies, she added."To avoid such incidents, the PNP intensifies implementation of liquor ban with 150 operations conducted which yielded to the arrest of 150 offenders," she said.Meanwhile, Calubaquib said six cases have been filed in court against those caught hoarding, profiteering and overpricing medical supplies and other essential items.She said that with the extension of the ECQ, the police in Bicol remains committed to sustaining peace and order in the entire region amid the threat posed by the coronavirus disease 2019."PNP personnel were strategically deployed in various quarantine control points as well as in areas of convergence to monitor and ensure observance of the quarantine guidelines," Calubaquib said. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)