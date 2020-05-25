Phivolcs: Mayon’s crater glow, rumblings signify normal behavior

Mayon file photo by Bicol Standard







LEGAZPI CITY – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday allayed fears of increased signs of abnormalities by Mayon Volcano.



In a phone interview, Dr. Renato Solidum, Phivolcs director, said the crater glow and rumbling sounds signify normal behavior and only show that the volcano is still under Alert Level 2, which means moderate level of unrest.



Mayon volcano has been under the same alert level since February 2019.



Residents near the volcano's slopes earlier reported faint crater glow and rumbling sounds but Solidum said these should not be a cause for alarm as there has been no significant consideration that the volcano's state of unrest has intensified.



“The crater glow brightness has not yet increased while the rumbling sounds are caused by sudden rock falls but we assure the public that we are closely monitoring developments surrounding the volcano,” he said.



Phivolcs's seismic monitoring network recorded one volcanic earthquake during the 24-hour observation period.



Weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that crept downslope before drifting east-northeast to northeast was also observed.



Faint crater glow from the summit can be seen at night.



Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 324 tonnes/day last May 18.



Bulging at the middle to upper portions of Mayon's edifice has been observed as inflationary trend that began in February 2019, as recorded by continuous Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring.



Entry into the six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ and the precautionary seven kilometer-radius Extended Danger Zone or EDZ in the south-southwest to east-northeast sector of Mt. Mayon, stretching from Barangay Anoling, Camalig town to Barangay Sta. Misericordia, Sto. Domingo is still strictly prohibited. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)

