May is 'National Heritage Month'
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) encourages everyone to participate and celebrate the National Heritage Month (NHM) this May utilizing digital platforms and other online activities fully aware of the current pandemic.
The theme for the National Heritage Month is “Mga Kuwentong Pamana” (Stories of Heritage)" which highlights the social and cultural impact of sharing knowledge, experiences, stories of Filipino heritage in the preservation of our country’s legacies.
NCCA encourages the Filipino people to share their own experiences, stories, and knowledge of their local heritage in order to establish a deeper connection and encourage more people to participate in the preservation of the Philippine heritage.
It also encourages cultural agencies, national government agencies (NGAs), schools, Philippine embassies and consulates, public libraries, and private institutions to initiate various heritage-related activities including online lectures, demonstrations, story-telling, and more.
"Online initiatives such as art/music/dance challenges and contests are encouraged as well. Such activities can be proposed to the NCCA for inclusion in the 2020 NHM Calendar of Activities," NCCA added.
In these trying times, we emerge to increase awareness and strengthen public appreciation of our cultural heritage by online means. Of course, such promotions of the NHM shall be done while being mindful of the current pandemic situation, NCCA said.
NCCA enjoins everyone to also support and promote this advocacy online using the hashtag #MgaKuwentongPamana and #NHM2020 in all posts related to the celebration. Agencies and private entities can also post on their website and respective social media accounts information, photos, videos, articles, or activities in line with the NHM celebration.