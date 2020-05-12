LTO to resume operations in GCQ areas starting May 13

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will resume its operations in areas earlier placed under a general community quarantine (GCQ) on Wednesday (May 13).In an advisory, the LTO said visitors to the LTO offices are required to observe safety protocols such as wearing of face masks and observing physical distancing.Transactions of vulnerable individuals such as senior citizens and pregnant women, and persons below 21 years old, will be allowed only upon lifting of the community quarantine.Earlier, the agency said to address the possible backlog of transactions, its offices may also open on Saturdays while front-line workers may be given priority.Meanwhile, licenses which will expire within the duration of the enhanced community quarantine will have their validity automatically extended to 60 days from the lifting of the ECQ.Aside from the extension of expired driver’s licenses, the agency said no penalties would be imposed for the late registration of motor vehicles.