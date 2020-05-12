LGUs in 'Ambo' path urged to take precautions





The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday urged all local government units in flood and landslide-prone areas to take necessary precautions on the looming onslaught of Tropical Depression "Ambo".In a statement, NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said the Department of Social Welfare and Development has readied PHP179 million worth of family food packs, PHP780 million worth of other food and non-food items, PHP244 million worth of standby funds as well as PHP1.2 billion worth of standby resources.All transport logistics assets for hauling of relief resources are now ready.Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has also disseminated warnings for LGUs that might be affected by "Ambo".As of 10 p.m. Monday, the center of "Ambo" was spotted at 300 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), during the pre-disaster risk assessment meeting, said "Ambo" will bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Mindanao. These may cause moderate to rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental."Ambo" may also intensify into a tropical storm and expected to make landfall over the Bicol region on Thursday evening or Friday morning.During these days, tropical cyclone wind signals may possibly be raised over the Bicol region and some parts of Eastern Visayas.Residents are advised to be vigilant and monitor advisories as "Ambo" may cause possible flooding in the low lying areas of Bicol Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, National Capital Region, Samar and Leyte provinces.Landslides may also occur in the mountainous areas of Bicol, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.Fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental. (PNA)