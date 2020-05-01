LETTER TO THE EDITOR | The suffering of animals in zoos
Dear Editor,
I am writing to inform your readers about the suffering of animals in zoos.
Due to the current pandemic, many people are finding themselves confined to their homes, unable to continue routines or visit friends and family. But for animals in zoos, confinement isn't just temporary—it's a life sentence.
I wrote two dissertations on animal rights and I have been working at London Zoo: it’s a big fat lie that zoos help conservation.
Touting zoo exhibits as “conservation” efforts may undermine support for and divert resources from existing programs all over the world.
As someone who now works with students, I can tell you new generations are against the use and abuse of animals.
I hope you’ll join us in the fight against captivity.
Bianca Di Meglio
Hall Administrator
Regent’s University London