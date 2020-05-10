The passerby | Honing the sense of communion

A FRIEND of mine once told me that he was a bit sadbecause his 4 children and the grandchildren are slowly moving out ofhis house to settle down in other places. Of course, he knew that hehad to expect this to happen, but he could not avoid feeling sad atseeing his house becoming an empty nest. “We are now just my wife andI,” he told me.That was when I had to explain to him, as nicely andcalmly as I could, the beautiful doctrine of our faith about thecommunion of saints that takes place in our lives.I told him that we can never be separated as long as welive with God who in his wisdom and power unites us always whateverour conditions and circumstances may be. No, not distance, not evendeath can separate us from the others as long as we are with God. Weare meant to be together. God created and designed us to be that way.We actually are one family of God. We form one body withChrist as the head and all of us as members. As the Catechism teachesus, “Since all the faithful form one body, the good of each iscommunicated to the others.” (CCC 947) And since Christ is the head ofthat body, everything in him is communicated to us, especially throughthe sacraments.This truth of our faith is very useful because it canstrongly motivate us to do good always, because whatever good we do,no matter how little, will always redound to the good of others. Itwill also serve to deter us from doing evil, for the same reason: thatwhatever evil we do, no matter how little, will also badly affect theothers.All our deeds, no matter how hidden, will always haveeffects on everybody else, precisely because we are one body,organically united to one another, so to speak. On this point, St.Paul said: “If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one memberis honored, all rejoice together. Now you are the body Christ andindividually members of it.” (1 Cor 12,26-27)Even the Hindus and the Buddhists have something similarto this truth of our Christian faith. It is called “karma,” which intheir beliefs “is the sum of a person’s actions in this and previousstates of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in futureexistences.”This is so because we have been created in God’s image andlikeness, and as such are endowed with the intelligence and will thatwould enable us to enter into an abiding relationship with everybodyelse. Our intelligence and will are spiritual faculties that cantranscend the limitations of space and time. They enable us to connectwith others no matter how distant they are or even if the others arealready in the afterlife.Of course, that is the ideal, though in practice we oftenfall short of it due to our limitations, let alone, our sins that tendto cut us off from God and from the others. But we can always try andtry again to pursue that ideal, enlivening our faith and purifyingourselves after our every fall. Where we are limited by our ownpowers, God always gives us the grace that enables us to do what isimpossible for us to do.Let’s remember that we are living stones built into aspiritual house with Christ as the cornerstone. As such, who Christ isand how he is, is also who we are supposed to be and how we aresupposed to be. We share the very life of Christ. We are supposed tobe ‘alter Christus,’ ‘ipse Christus.’Let’s help one another in the effort to develop this senseof communion among ourselves, especially during these times.