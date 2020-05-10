Gov't readies housing units for Balik Probinsya beneficiaries





The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is ready to offer housing units to qualified beneficiaries of the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” program.DHSUD Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario said that the department, through the National Housing Authority (NHA), has inventory of housing units that can be made available to those who decide to return to their home provinces.According to NHA, it has "unoccupied and unawarded" housing units that can be available for the “Balik Probinsya” program which was initially proposed by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and institutionalized by President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) 114.The available units, located in various parts of the country, were originally intended for members of the uniformed services, particularly the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).“The DHSUD is all-out in supporting the Balik Probinsya program not only to decongest highly-urbanized cities but more importantly for the equitable distribution of resources and opportunities,” Secretary Del Rosario said.“Through the NHA, we are ready to offer our available housing units to those who will decide to settle to the countryside and qualified to receive such assistance,” the DHSUD chief assured.Earlier this year, the DHSUD readily offered a total of 2,289 housing units of the NHA in Batangas, Laguna and Quezon to families affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.In issuing EO 114, the President called for the creation of the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa council to guarantee whole of government action in the implementation of the program.As a member of the council, the DHSUD, through the NHA, is mandated to provide assistance in terms of housing subsidy to those who avail of the program to resettlement sites in the provinces.