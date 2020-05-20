DTI-BPS releases Business Continuity Guide





To help local businesses cope with the recent work disruptions caused by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has issued the Guide on Business Continuity Planning amidst Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).





It is a resource and guide document that may be used by establishments and other organizations as reference.





The document is downloadable for free at the BPS Standards & Conformance Portal, www.bps.dti.gov.ph (direct link to document: https://bit.ly/2WoH9TV).





The guide aims to assist organizations in their business continuity planning in response to COVID-19 and work their way into the new normal. The document is aligned to Philippine National Standards PNS ISO 22301:2020 Security and resilience – Business continuity management systems – Requirements and PNS ISO 22300:2018 Security and resilience – Vocabulary as well as the advisories of the Department of Health (DOH), other government agencies, and the World Health Organization (WHO).





The document covers the following key business operational risks: (a) Human resource management; (b) Processes and business functions; (c) Supplier and customer management; and (d) Communications, both internal and external. It specifically provides guidelines for the following: (a) prevention and minimizing health risk to employees, clients, and visitors; (b) prevention and minimizing the risk of premises becoming nodes of transmission; (c) ensuring plans are in place should employees be quarantined or infected; and (d) ensuring alternative arrangements with suppliers and customers so that business operations can continue. The document was drafted by the DTI-BPS’ Standards Development Division (BPS-SDD).





“The COVID-19 pandemic has made companies, organizations and governments realize the importance of having an established Business Continuity Management Plan to mitigate the impact of unexpected business disruptions due to various reasons. We hope that this business continuity handbook can help the local businesses, particularly the MSMEs, survive the economic impact of this pandemic and be able to cope with the “New Normal” in the weeks, months or possibly, years to come.”, states DTI- BPS Director Neil P. Catajay.





The Guide on Business Continuity Planning amidst Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) along with all other BPS issuances are downloadable at the BPS Standards & Conformance Portal.