DOST gives specimen collection booths to Bicol hospitals

SPECIMEN COLLECTION BOOTH. Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua (inside the booth) tries the specimen collection booth donated by the Department of Science in Technology (DOST) during the turnover on Sunday (May 3, 2020) at the Eastern Bicol Medical Center (EBMC) hospital in Virac town. At least six units of SCB have been distributed by the DOST in Bicol. (Photo from Governor Joseph Cua's official Facebook page)





LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) regional office here has distributed specimen collection booths (SCBs) to various hospitals in Bicol region.In an interview on Tuesday with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Engr. Marie Grace Molina, regional project coordinator on SCB deployment, said the SCBs were developed by a private company and funded by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD).“Under the project 'A Covid-19 initiative: Development of Swab Testing Stations and Conduct of Testing and Data Gathering in Selected Areas', the design is to ensure the safety of the medical personnel and the patient,” she said.Molina said for Bicol, those that received an SCB on Sunday were the Bicol Sanitarium in Cabusao, Camarines Sur – one unit; Bicol Medical Center in Naga City – two units; Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legazpi City – two units; and Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Catanduanes – one unit.“DOST, together with both public agencies and private companies, is working very hard to address this global pandemic through S&T innovations. And in this trying time, DOST ensures that innovations in health will be given to the people,” she said. (PNA)