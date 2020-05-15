DOH Bicol confirms death of Cam Norte COVID patient





The Department of Health Center for Health Development – Bicol confirmed that patient with local code Bicol#61 died at 1:52 a.m. of May 15, 2020 due to Acute Renal Injury.





Bicol#61 was a 45-year old male from Labo, Camarines Norte. He was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the said province.





The official death certificate listed cerebrovascular accident as the antecedent cause, heat stroke as underlying cause and moderate pneumonia, dengue fever with warning signs and COVID19 as other significant conditions contributing to the death, according to DOH.





After experiencing symptoms on April 27, 2020, he was admitted at the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital on May 4, 2020. Bicol#61 tested positive for COVID-19 on May 11, 2020 and was transferred later that night to Labo District Hospital, a COVID-19 facility.





His second swab yielded negative for COVID-19 on May 14, 2020.





Bicol#61 was buried immediately (within 12 hours after death) per burial protocol on infectious diseases.





The patient died within the 14-day incubation period and supposed to have another test after a 14-day quarantine to determine whether he fully recovered or not.





Two negative tests with 14-day interval are required to declare a patient as fully recovered. Patients that are discharged after testing negative and without signs and symptoms are tagged as clinically recovered and are required 14 days strict quarantine and another negative test result after, to be considered fully recovered.





Meanwhile, DOH CHD– Bicol reiterated to authorities to continue its contact tracing as the patient tested positive for COVID-19 and was not fully recovered at the time of death.





It is critical to prevent and control spread of the virus in the community, DOH added.