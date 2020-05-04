COVID-19 in Bicol: May 4, 2020 update
As of date, the region has a total of 27 suspects - 25 in Albay, 1 in Camarines Sur, and 1 in Catanduanes. Albay also has one probable. Total number of suspects/probable with negative results is now at 296.
The public is strictly advised to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as using of face mask, social distancing, handwashing, cough etiquette, healthy lifestyle and disinfection of commonly used objects. Stay at home, and follow community quarantine procedures. Everyone's cooperation is crucial to avoid community transmission in the region.