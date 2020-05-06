Covid-19 afflicted Filipinos abroad now at 1,905





MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said a total of 1,905 Filipinos abroad has contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)."Today, the total number of Covid-19 cases among Filipinos abroad has breached the 1,900-mark with 38 new confirmed cases, 10 new recoveries, and one new death in the Americas, ASPAC (Asia Pacific), Europe, and the Middle East," DFA Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez said.Based on the latest DFA data, the total number of overseas Filipinos who recovered from the respiratory disease at 523 remains higher than the total number of deaths at 215.Of the death toll, two were recorded from the Asia Pacific region, 73 from Europe, 19 in the Middle East/Africa, and 121 in the Americas.Meanwhile, the government has assisted in the repatriation of some 24,442 Filipinos, prior to the suspension of inbound flights amid the pandemic.The DFA advised all returning Filipinos affected by the suspension to contact the nearest embassy or consulate in their host country. (PNA)