The passerby | The Solemnity of the Ascension

NOW that we are still in various forms of quarantine, itmight be timely to remind ourselves of our need to keep heaven inmind. The Solemnity of the Ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ gives usgood occasion for this consideration, actually a crucial one if we donot want to lose our proper bearing here on earth.The simple reason is that heaven is where we all camefrom, since we all came from God, and where we are meant to be in ourdefinitive state of life for all eternity. That’s how God, our Creatorand Father, wants it. He made us his image and likeness.For this reason he endowed us with the capacity to knowand to love, and gave us his grace so that what we cannot attainthrough our natural powers, not to mention the dragging effects of oursinfulness, we can still manage to attain through his supernaturalpower to which we have to correspond as best that we can.That is why St. Paul tells us very clearly: “Set yourhearts on heavenly things, not the things that are on earth.” (Col 3)It’s not that we disdain the earthly things. What is meant is that wehave to learn how to relate everything to heaven, and not getentangled in our earthly and temporal affairs. Everything is meant tostart and end with God who is the Creator of everything and the veryfoundation of reality.Thus, we are supposed to be always aware that we are insome kind of journey toward heaven. Our earthly sojourn is just a testto see if we also would like to be with God in heaven as he wants usto be, since he does not force us to be with him. He wants us to alsochoose him freely, that is, to love him. Our earthly life is actuallya test of love.This test of love is truly a big challenge for us, sincewe have to learn how to be both in the world and yet to have our mindand heart in heaven. We cannot enter heaven without going through ourtest here on earth.But St. Augustine gives us an idea of how to go about thistask. It’s a matter of growing in our desire for heaven while here onearth. “Such is our Christian life,” he said. “By desiring heaven weexercise the powers of our soul. Now this exercise will be effectiveonly to the extent that we free ourselves from desires leading toinfatuation with this world.”How important, therefore, it is to always rectify ourintentions in all our earthly and temporal affairs. That is, we shouldsee to it that whatever we may doing, even if in the end, what we docould be considered wrong or deficient in some sense, should be doneout of faith and love for God and for others.This is to live out what St. Paul once said: “Whether youeat or drink, or whatsoever else you do, do all to the glory of God.”(1 Cor 10,31) It’s in this way that we can somehow live with the greatmystery of heaven. This is how we can set our hearts on heaven whilestill grounded here on earth.We should then realize deeply that we need to develop thevirtue of hope. This virtue gives us the bigger picture of ourlife—the ultimate dimensions and parameters of our life, our ultimategoal and the means, energy and impulses to be used.Our present condition that involves an increase ofpressure, confusing knowledge overdrives, increasingly sophisticatedchallenges and difficulties, require that we need to seriouslycultivate this virtue. There’s no other way. It’s either that or weget into a free-fall toward disorder, chaos and desperation.Thus, we have to make a regular monitoring and accountingof all the developments in our life to see if we are still on track.