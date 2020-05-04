Changes in BRTTH hospital operation eyed to lessen COVID-19 transmissions





LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)-- The Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) COVID-19 Pandemic Advisory Team has recommended schemes or changes in their hospital operation to lessen the risk of the disease transmission, to avoid compromising the health of non-COVID patients, and to focus on screening, testing, and management of COVID patients.





In a Regional Advisory released today, the BRTTH stated that seven (7) healthcare workers have been infected and more than a hundred are currently quarantined.





Further, total of 37 patients with COVID-19 have been accommodated so far in the hospital, with 145 patients combined admission of PUI/PUM and a total of 407 consultations since February 4, 2020.





Its recommendations, which are also approved and supported by the Department of Health Center for Health Development – Bicol, are as follows: