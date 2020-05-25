BRDRL resumes COVID-19 testing tomorrow







The Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory (BRDRL) resumes operation tomorrow, May 26, 2020, for COVID-19 testing via Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR).





BRDRL stopped its operations last May 16 after Typhoon Ambo damaged the exhaust duct at the roof of the laboratory.





The exhaust duct had been in use since 2013 by the BRDRL for its testing activities for other infectious diseases prior to the COVID19 pandemic.



The exhaust duct maintains the negative pressure of the biosafety cabinet used for the inactivation and extraction of the samples collected prior to testing at the RT-PCR machine. The negative pressure ensures that laboratory personnel working on live viruses are protected from infection.



A staff from the Philippine Business for Social Progress, a non-government organization that supports infectious disease programs of the DOH CHD-Bicol came last May 20 to assess the damage and recommend work to be done on the exhaust duct.





The exhaust duct is now fixed, hence, collected samples will no longer be re routed to the RITM for COVID19 testing.



Meanwhile, the two new RT-PCR machines donated by LGU Legazpi City and a private donor have also been calibrated and installed by the supplier.





However, the use of these machines cannot be maximized pending the arrival of the automated extracting machine bought by LGU Legazpi.





As of now, the BRDRL does manual extraction which takes about three (3) to four (4) hours for a batch of 30 to 40 samples on a 2-shift duty.





Two teams had been organized to do at least 90 to 100 tests per day from 30-50 tests per day done at the start of BRDRL COVID19 testing.



The GeneXpert laboratory at the Bicol Medical Center is likewise completing documentary requirements until issuance of its License to Operate.



These testing facilities will increase testing capacity of the Bicol Region which is important in isolating COVID 19 suspects to prevent the further spread of the disease. (DOH-CHD Bicol)