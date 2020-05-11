CamSur on 'blue alert' for TD Ambo

PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Emergency Operations Center of Camarines Sur has been placed under Blue Alert Status due to Tropical Depression Ambo.





This was announced by Gov. Miguel Luis "Migz" Vilalfuerte, who chairs the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).





Villafuerte said all concerned City/Municipal DRRMCs are directed to: activate their respective 24/7 operations center and put on standby contingency and preparedness plans for possible implentation; closely monitor their areas of responsibility; and provide periodity reports to EDMERO OpCen/PDRRMC EOC from effectivity of this memorandum.





Earlier today, PAGASA forecast that on Thursday Morning, the weather disturbance will be 135 km East of Juban, Sorsogon (13.0°N, 125.2°E).





TD Ambo has strength Maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h, PAGASA also said.



