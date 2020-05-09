Avail digital certificates for secure online transactions, DICT urges





With virtual conferences and meetings, including exchange of correspondence now being done via various social media platforms and mediums, danger of breaching the confidentiality and integrity of communicating parties is likely to be compromised.



In order to avoid these problems, the Department of Information and Communications Technology - Luzon Cluster thru Regional Director Cheryl C. Ortega, is enjoining the public to avail of the digital certificates in order to expedite and secure online work transactions and authenticate digital document signing thru the Philippine National Public Key Infrastructure (PNPKI).



“PNPKI digital certificates would allow for paperless transactions and remote approval of signatories. It shall cover Authentication in web applications, electronic documents and forms signing, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), wireless networks, e-mail and instant messaging,” Ortega said in a press statement.



Ortega said that this mode is now the “new normal” with the current COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the “work from home” setup being adopted by most of the agencies and offices.



The need for PNPKI digital certificates is seen as a new norm for document signing when physical signing is not feasible during or even after this pandemic.



“Public Key Infrastructure or PKI is a system of processes, technologies and policies that allows encryption and signing of data. Its main purpose is to facilitate the secure electronic transfer of information for a range of network activities such as e-commerce, internet banking and confidential e-mail. Its enable users to have reliable and trusted transactions online,” Ortega explained.



DICT Luzon Cluster 3 Project Development Officer Tristan Joseph G. Velarde, REE, said that PNPKI uses the concepts of cryptography and digital certificate to provide a security mechanism for protecting data in transit, like online communications and even data storage.



“The use of PNPKI digital certificates will allow paperless transactions and remote approval of signatories in any offices of the government. The use of these certificates would further reduce red tape and is in adherence to the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018. It will further strengthen the e-government security,” Velarde added.



For questions and concerns, interested individuals may get in touch with Ms. Erron Joy R. Tabios at erron.tabios@dict.gov.ph or via mobile number 0915 976 9284 and Ms. Maria Peñafrancia L. Nepomuceno at pinky.nepomuceno@dict.gov.ph or via mobile number 0919 945 3656 (Smart) or 0917 520 0822 (Globe). (LS Macatangay, with report from TVelarde, DICT-PIAV/Camarines Sur)



