Call and Collect with Ace Hardware
Truly the helpful place, ACE Hardware continues to provide solutions to everything you need for your home repair projects with its Call & Collect service.
Your home improvement work will be a lot easier with high performance cordless drills / drivers in compact and lightweight designs; while ACE Exclusive hand tools are great for minor repairs like fixing a leaking tap, or repairing broken electrical sockets.
Give your home a fresh new look with lead-free and odorless ACE Paints and painting
How to shop with ACE Hardware’s Call & Collect service? Just call or text participating ACE stores, wait for order confirmation and arrange preferred delivery service. Then your items will be delivered it to you immediately. This service is now currently available in selected ACE Hardware branches located in SM Malls nationwide.
Call and Collect with Ace Hardware in Naga City
In Naga City, SM has partnered with Bicol Community Riders BeshieGo and MavenHands Co. to provide our shoppers the comfort of booking at their own home. To place your order, you may directly communicate with BeshieGo Delivery services at Smart no. 0908 7637591, Globe no. 0926 4164340, or log in to https://www.facebook.com/itsbeshiego or you may also contact MavenHands Delivery services at Smart no. 0929 9764359, Globe no. 0926 7074867, or log in to https://www.facebook.com/MavenHandsCo