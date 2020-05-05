Latest

5 picks from Shopee’s Supermom Sale (plus a discount code!)

Monday, May 04, 2020



Celebrate Mom’s beauty, grace, and strength with these five shopping recommendations from Shopee’s Supermom Sale!

From May 7 to 9, use the code IASHOPEEMAY to get great deals on beauty, health, fitness, and pampering.

Our top picks:

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation 30 mL [with Pump]

Happy Skin Moisturizing Lippie In Honeymoon Glow

KeepFit Yoga Mat High Quality All-Purpose 10mm Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat

Roasted Whole Almonds – BULK

inJoy Tapioca Boba Pearls 1kg | Milk Tea Pearls Sago

What are you eyeing from Shopee’s Supermom Sale?