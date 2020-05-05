5 picks from Shopee’s Supermom Sale (plus a discount code!)
Celebrate Mom’s beauty, grace, and strength with these five shopping recommendations from Shopee’s Supermom Sale!
From May 7 to 9, use the code IASHOPEEMAY to get great deals on beauty, health, fitness, and pampering.
Our top picks:
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation 30 mL [with Pump]
Happy Skin Moisturizing Lippie In Honeymoon Glow
KeepFit Yoga Mat High Quality All-Purpose 10mm Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat
Roasted Whole Almonds – BULK
inJoy Tapioca Boba Pearls 1kg | Milk Tea Pearls Sago
What are you eyeing from Shopee’s Supermom Sale?