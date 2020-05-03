3 arrested in buy-bust at Camella Homes, Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Despite the implementation of General Community Quarantine, authorities have noted the resurgence of illegal drug-related activities.





At Sto. Domingo, Camella Homes Subd., Del Rosario here last night, three suspects were arrested at 10:15 p.m. for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.





The Naga City Police Office identified the suspects as:





Antonio Sto. Domingo y Covilla, a.k.a. Joker Sto. Domingo, 32 years old, married, a resident of Camella Homes Subd., Del Rosario, Naga City;

Teofilo Reyes y Parlero, 39 years old, married, of San Jose, Bula, Camarines Sur; and

Allan Diaz y Francisco, 44 years old, of Brgy. Mabulo, Naga City presently residing at Villa Sorabella, Concepcion Grande, Naga City.





All three are under custody of the police after a buy-bust operation led to the confiscation of a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a substance believed to be shabu, with a market value of Php24,000.00, as well as P500 marked money.





A complaint for Violation of Republic Act 9165 is being prepared for filing in court, the police said.