1 killed, 1 hurt in suspected rebel attack in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY--A man was killed while another was wounded in a shooting incident perpetrated by three suspected members of the) intown,province on Wednesday, a police report said.One of the attackers was arrested by lawmen but the other two were able to escape, said Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol).She said Romeo, 65, and Jossel, 35, both surnamed Fuentes, were having coffee outside their residence in Barangay Jamorawon at about 6 a.m. when they were attacked by the three alleged communist rebels.The three fired at the victims using handguns, killing the younger Fuentes instantly. The other was rushed to a nearby hospital.Calubaquib said police operatives who responded to the scene were tipped off by residents in the area on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects.A pursuit operation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Marvin Peralta, 32, of Barangay San Antonio, Milagros, while a certain "Ka Banjo" and one "Ka Marvin" managed to escape. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)