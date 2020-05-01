1 killed, 1 hurt in suspected rebel attack in Masbate
LEGAZPI CITY--A man was killed while another was wounded in a shooting incident perpetrated by three suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Milagros town, Masbate province on Wednesday, a police report said.
One of the attackers was arrested by lawmen but the other two were able to escape, said Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol).
She said Romeo, 65, and Jossel, 35, both surnamed Fuentes, were having coffee outside their residence in Barangay Jamorawon at about 6 a.m. when they were attacked by the three alleged communist rebels.
The three fired at the victims using handguns, killing the younger Fuentes instantly. The other was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Calubaquib said police operatives who responded to the scene were tipped off by residents in the area on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects.
A pursuit operation was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Marvin Peralta, 32, of Barangay San Antonio, Milagros, while a certain "Ka Banjo" and one "Ka Marvin" managed to escape. (by Mar Serrano, PNA)