UST Legazpi graduate tops 2019 bar exams
MANILA (Bicol Standard)--Mae Diane M. Azores, a graduate of University of Sto. Tomas Legazpi (formerly Aquinas University) obtained the highest rating in the 2019 bar examinations.
Azores got a score of 91.0490%, according to the list released by Clerk of Court Edgar O. Aricheta this morning.
Meantime, the third highest place was obtained by Myra M. Baranda, also of University of Sto. Tomas Legazpi.
Baranda's score was 88.8250%.
Chairperson Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas-Bernabe said 2,103 out of 7,685 examinees (27.36%) passed.