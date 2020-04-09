Third Covid-19 case recorded in Naga City









NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)---One of the eight individuals who had direct contact with the Covid-19 patient from Barangay Calauag, this city, tested positive for the virus, Mayor Nelson Legacion announced earlier tonightSaid patient is 59 years old, a resident of Calauag, and is related to our city’s second COVID-19 patient. She is currently at the Bicol Medical Center, Legacion revealed."It is for this reason and following the advice of Dr. Vito Borja II, City Health Officer, that we will continue the Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine covering most parts of Barangay Calauag and Villa Karangahan until further notice.Meanwhile that further contact tracing and other activities of the Naga City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit are being done, I am directing the temporary closure of all stores along Onyx, Garnet, Sapphire and Diamond Streets," the statement reads."I have also directed upon the advice of the City Health Officer to isolate the patient’s immediate family to a city controlled quarantine facility for monitoring. Nasopharyngeal swabbing of the immediate family members will also be done," he added.