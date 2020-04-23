The passerby | Win by losing

By Fr. Roy CimagalaChaplainCenter for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE)Talamban, Cebu CityTHAT assertion certainly raises eyebrows. How on earth, inthe commonest of common sense, can one win by losing? It’s just purecontradiction. If you win, you win. And if you lose, you lose. Period.It’s as contradictory as white is to black, up is to down.But, alas, Christ tells us so in so many words. “Whoeverfinds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sakewill find it.” (Mt 10,39) Still in another instance, he says:“Everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father ormother or wife or children or fields for my sake will receive ahundred times as much and will inherit eternal life.” (Mt 19,29)I am sure we are scratching our head as we read thesewords. Try as we might, we neither cannot just dismiss these wordssince they are spoken by no less than Christ himself. There must besomething to them that our best intelligence just cannot cope.That’s right. These words simply have to be taken infaith, that supernatural gift given to us to which we also have tocorrespond not so much with our intelligence and understanding as withthe obedience of faith.Yes, we have to make an obedience of faith, that act ofbelieving not because we understand things presented to us but morebecause they are spoken by someone who neither deceives nor bedeceived. (cfr. Catechism of the Catholic Church, 143,156)In other words, we believe that we can indeed win bylosing on the authority of Christ who precisely won by losing when hewillingly died on the cross but rose on the third day. In so doing, heguaranteed the salvation of man, although we also have to do our partof at least believing him.We have to understand then that what is involved here isnot just a natural truth, but a supernatural one, a truth that doesnot necessarily go against our nature but rather transcends. It’s atruth that partakes of the divine nature of God. That’s why Christsaid that we can gain and win from what may appear to be a loss if wedo things for “My sake.”This truth of our Christian faith is very relevant thesedays as we go through a variety of privations and sacrifices andexpressions and modes of loss and defeat. Let’s hope that we come outof this pandemic not having a kind of survivor frame of mind, butrather that of a winner, a victor, a conqueror.We should see to it that we come out of this crisisfeeling enriched not impoverished, happy not sad. And the secret isbecause we go through this crisis by getting closer to Christ.This means in concrete terms that we are growing more inlove with God and with others. We would be willing to make sacrifices.We would be more generous in our self-giving. The privations andsacrifices we are going through are the catalysts that would make lovefor God and others deeper and stronger.This is how we win by losing. By growing more in love,which is another way of saying by becoming more and more like Christwho is God, who is love himself, we can win by losing in the sensethat we follow the very example of Christ whose supreme love for uswas shown by offering his life on the cross for our sins.He does not mind the cost involved. His sense of justiceis not the strict quid-pro-quo type. It is a justice totally inspiredby charity and mercy, completely gratuitous even if it is notreciprocated properly by us.We need to be more familiar with this truth about winningby losing. Let’s live out what a proverb said: “Those who givegenerously receive more, but those who are stingy with what isappropriate will grow needy.” (11,24)