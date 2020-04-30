THE PASSERBY | Let’s be properly occupied

By Fr. Roy CimagalaChaplainCenter for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE)Talamban, Cebu CityWITH all this restricted life we are having these days,let’s see to it that we are properly occupied. Let us, of course,avoid idleness, but even if we fill ourselves with activities, let’ssee to it that we are properly occupied.The most important thing to remember is that whatever weare doing should be done with love for God and for others. This, wecan say, is what can be considered as the subjective requirement ofhow we ought to occupy ourselves properly these days.Without this requirement, our activities would bepractically worthless and can even pose as a danger, even if theseactivities appear to be impressive in human terms. But with it, evenour smallest and most hidden act of service would acquire tremendousvalue for all of us. Let’s do all we can to see to it that it is lovethat inspires and moves us to do whatever we may be doing.Obviously, this subjective requirement of how to beproperly occupied has its objective counterpart. And this means thatwe have to have the proper sense of priority over the many options wecan have in spending our time during these stay-home dispensation. Inthe end, things depend on what in our conscience God is telling us todo.We just cannot do anything to fill up our time. Of course,we have already said that as long as there is love, anything can bepleasing to God. But again, we can also say that if there is reallove, we also would have a keen sense of order as to which activityhas greater importance over another. We would not just be doing thingssimply for the sake of doing.In other words, in choosing the things to do out of love,there has to be a certain order of priority. That’s because noteverything has the same value. Obviously, the things that relatedirectly to God and others have priority over the things that simplyare related to our own legitimate personal interests.Thus, spiritual activities and the acts of piety havepriority over our mundane and secular activities. Also, thoseactivities that have more impact on others have priority over thosethat simply benefit us more.It’s important that we plan our day well so that we canreally say that we are occupying ourselves properly. We should notjust be whiling away our time by filling ourselves with all sorts ofrandom activities that simply do not reflect true love for God and forothers.In this, of course, we have to expect things that may notbe to our liking. This is when we can show the genuineness of our loveas motive for doing things. This is where we can live out those wordsof Christ: “If anyone would come after Me, he must deny himself andtake up his cross and follow Me.” (Mt 16,24)We can project the same drama Christ underwent in hispassion, especially during his agony in the garden when he “bargained”with his Father by saying, “Father, if it is your will, let this cuppass by me, but not my will but yours be done.” (Mt 26,39)So you see, we don’t need extraordinary situations to liveout the passion of Christ. We can practically do it while cooking,doing laundry, cleaning house, doing repairs, etc., as long as we dothem with love and with the proper sense of priority and spirit ofsacrifice.Let’s take advantage of our stay-home time to cultivate,polish if not perfect the way we can occupy our time properly. Thispresent dispensation can serve as a basic school to train ourselves inthat department.Part of this art of occupying ourselves properly is thedevelopment of skills of resilience and quick adaptation, since therewill always be surprises and plans may have to be modified and revisedas we go along.