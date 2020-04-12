THE PASSERBY | The joy of Easter

By Fr. Roy CimagalaChaplainCenter for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE)Talamban, Cebu CityYES, we have every reason to be most happy when wecelebrate the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Let’s hope thatwhen we greet each other, ‘Happy Easter,’ we would really mean it andknow what is behind that greeting. Let’s exhume that happy greetingfrom the tomb of our usual formalisms and clichés. Let’s get real!With Easter, we celebrate the tremendous truth of ourfaith that Christ, our savior, is risen, never to die again. With hisresurrection, he has conquered sin and death, and is offering us theway, the means and the power to do the same. This is the greatest newsof all time. Nothing can outshine it.Easter marks the completion of Christ’s redemptive work onus. With it, we now have the way to reach the fullness and perfectionof our humanity as truly the image and likeness of God, children ofhis, meant to share in the divine life, because that is what God wantsfor us. We are now given the way to arrive at that ideal meant forus.It would be good if we can meditate more deeply on thesignificance of Easter and continue to draw practical resolutions toguide us in our earthly life. What a pity if Easter time would just bea feel-good moment with hardly any tangible effect on our lives, onthe way we think, speak, react, behave, etc.During this Easter season, we will be repeating many timesthe responsorial psalm, “This is the day the Lord has made, let usrejoice and be glad.” And we sing, “Alleluia, alleluia,’ in response.With these words, we are told that Christ is truly alive.He is not dead, nor is he just a character in history, asignificant one, no doubt, but just a historical figure. We are notleft orphans. We need to adjust our consciousness to accommodate thisfundamental, tremendous reality.We have to understand that Christ’s death was meant toconquer our sin and death. And he now invites us to die with him so wecan also rise with him. This is the “happy exchange” he is offeringus. He assumes all our sins without committing sin, dies to them toput our sins to nothing, then rises.We then have to understand that our resurrection in Christwould always pass through his cross. We have to make sure that we passthrough his cross, not our man-made crosses, which actually can alsobe made into Christ’s cross as long as we refer our crosses to his. Weshould be ready for this.That is why we really need to activate our faith to thefull, and with it, the corresponding virtues of hope and charity.Everything else will flow from there insofar as our duty to correspondto Christ’s redemptive work on us is concerned. All the human virtueswe need to develop, all the means we need to develop our spirituallife, especially the sacraments Christ instituted for us, will come tomind as a consequence.The only thing that can nullify this good news is ourfreedom, that is, when we would stupidly use it to deny Christ, eitheropenly or secretly, directly or indirectly, without repenting. And weshould not take this possibility lightly, because even Peter, the headof the apostles, came close to it by denying Christ, not only once,but three times. But he repented. That is the difference between oursalvation and condemnation, between our glorification and perdition.With Easter, we can now face our life with confidence,even if we commit mistakes and fall into sin. Let’s remember thatChristian life is not so much a matter of avoiding sins as followingGod’s loving will. This means that we pray always, we follow hiscommandments, we do his will which is nothing other than for us to beholy and do continuing apostolate, helping one another to go toChrist.