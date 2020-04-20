THE PASSERBY | Drain the swamp







By Fr. Roy Cimagala

Chaplain

Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE)

THIS is not, of course, a political piece, much less, apartisan one, though the title is a phrase that was popularized by USPresident Trump during his presidential campaign way back in 2016. Heactually did not coin it, but with the way he is and how the state ofUS politics can be described, this expression enjoyed tremendousfollowing.Wikipedia describes this expression as alluding “to thephysical draining of swamps to keep mosquito populations low to combatmalaria.” But it is often used by politicians to refer to their effortto root out systemic corruption or whatever has become systemicallywrong in the government bureaucracy or in the political world.It is an expression that definitely can also be applied towhatever is wrong at any level of the Church structure, especiallywhen what is wrong there has become systemic.We should not be surprised by this phenomenon. Given ourown weaknesses and the many temptations around, we cannot deny that inspite of everything that Christ has given us to make us holyindividually and collectively, we always have the possibility oflapsing into subtle compromises with error and sin until theirconsequences become endemic to a particular Church structure.Even during the time of Christ, this draining of the swampwas already done. Christ had to contend with the warped understandingof religion that the leading Jews of that time had.Remember those lamentations Christ made against thePharisees and the scribes as recorded in Chapter 23 in the Gospel ofSt. Matthew. Some words of Christ may be helpful to give us a savor ofhow he felt about the swamp that was the state of religion at thattime:“The scribes and the Pharisees sit on Moses’ seat, so doand observe whatever they tell you, but not the works they do. Forthey preach, but do not practice. They tie up heavy burdens, hard tobear, and lay them on people’s shoulders, but they themselves are notwilling to move them with their finger. They do all their deeds to beseen by others, etc., etc.”We really need to be very sharply aware of this danger andshould be prepared to take the necessary precautions and, if needed,to do battle with it. That’s when we have to learn the art of drainingthe swamp, starting with our own selves by seeing to it that we avoidcomplacency, spiritual lukewarmness and any compromise with error andsin, no matter how slight.And when we see signs of systemic compromises in any levelof our Church structure, we should react immediately. In fact, itwould be better that we nip these compromises in the bud. But if thesecompromises have already gained some ground, then we really shouldreact with appropriate vigor and prudence.It is our duty to keep the Church structure fit tosacramentalize the Body of Christ or the People of God that the Churchis. In this regard, our Catechism tells us that the Church, “claspingsinners to her bosom, at once holy and always in need of purification,follows constantly the path of penance and renewal. All members of theChurch, including her ministers, must acknowledge that they aresinners. In everyone, the weeds of sin will still be mixed with thegood wheat of the Gospel until the end of time.” (CCC 827)So we are all asked to continue the work of penance andconversion, purification and renewal. This is something that we shouldnot forget, especially when we tend to believe that we are alreadygood or holy. We still have feet of clay, and the possibility offalling is always there.Of course, in draining the swamp in the Church structure,we should always practice charity. Bitter zeal has no place in theChurch. Better to suffer than to lack charity!