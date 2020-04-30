TEACHER CORNER | Skills for Modern Students





by Eva L. Narbato by Eva L. Narbato

Tambang Central School

Tinambac, Camarines Sur



The evolving global landscape has tremendously affected all sectors and industries. Education is no exception. In the past decade, many researchers pointed out in various papers that the skills that students need to survive and reach their full potential in today’s world have changed.





As stakeholders of education, we need to be in tune with these changes. This way, our lessons, learning materials, teaching strategies, and even the way we do classroom management may be adapted to suit our students’ needs.



One important skill is digital literacy. With the proliferation of digital resources and devices, students need to be able to access the information, manipulate the information, and even generate their own contributions to the massive repositories of data. This will allow them to cope with the new trends and developments in the various fields of study, and later, during their professional life, allow them to flourish as part of the global workforce.



Another skill is leadership. Gone are the days when all are just told to follow blindly whatever it is that authority figures say. These days, it is vital to know not only to follow, but also to lead.Leadership means knowing how to collaborate with others, set and work towards goals, and motivate groups of people towards achieving particular objectives.



Creative and critical thinking are likewise necessary today. This will give students the competitive edge over others who may be merely satisfied with old ways of thinking that are no longer applicable to today’s society. This will also give them the advantage to dream up of new solutions to the myriad of problems we are facing, such as global hunger, pollution, or climate change.



Lastly, communication skills are more important than ever. As the world has shrunk into what feels like a village, it is vital that we know how to share our ideas and gain feedback from them from other members of the global community. Communication also is not limited to using language, but also other modes such audio-visual communication, which also holds much significance today.



As the world continues to evolve, we need to evolve with it. We need to be flexible and responsive to the changes that it introduces, instead of being rigid and resistant. We must remember that the world today is not as it once was, and perhaps not as it ever will be. Thus, we as stakeholders of education must adapt accordingly to be able to succeed.