Supreme Court postpones 2020 Bar Examinations
MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- The 2020 Bar Examinations are postponed, upon the recommendation of the 2020 Bar Examinations Chairperson, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, as well as the social and economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
This is according to Bar Bulletin No. 11, S. 2020, signed by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020 Bar Examinations Chaiperson.
Said bulletin explains: "This is to give the Court ample time to determine the necessary adjustments and to make adequate preparations for the safe and orderly conduct of examinations."
The new schedule, which will be held sometime in 2021, shall be announced in a separate bar bulletin by June 2020, the announcement reads.