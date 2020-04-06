Statement of Mayor Legacion on second confirmed Covid-19 case in Naga City
Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion has released the following official statement on the second confirmed COVID-19 case in Naga City:
On April 2, the patient complained of fever, difficulty of breathing and chest pain. At about 10:00 pm, he was brought to NICC. At around midnight, he was transferred to BMC, where he was immediately swab tested.
At about 1:00 am of April 3, patient died. He was immediately cremated upon the advice of the City Health Officer. Likewise, all persons who had primary and secondary contact with the patient were quarantined. Initial investigation reveals that patient has no travel history in Metro Manila or outside the country.
Early this morning, April 6, we attempted to reach the Regional Office of DOH. And at 10:18am, Dr. Ernie Vera, Regional Director of the Department of Health, confirmed to us that patient tested positive for COVID-19.
As earlier mentioned, necessary precautions were already undertaken as early as April 3. And today, as additional precautionary measures, we ordered the re-disinfection of the entire barangay and placed most part of Barangay Calauag under EXTREME COMMUNITY QUARANTINE or Lockdown.
The people of Calauag are enjoined to stay at home and to monitor body temperature and health condition. Please immediately reach us for any symptoms or manifestations of illness at 0956-316-8257. This number is exclusive for the people of Calauag subjected to lockdown.
To our fellow Nagueños, please continue to observe proper hygiene and sanitation and follow all measures advised by our health authorities.