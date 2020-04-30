With a heavy heart, we announce that another personnel of the Bicol Medical Center, a housekeeping staff, has contracted the virus.
Although the said staff is asymptomatic, she was tested in compliance with the expanded testing protocol of the Department of Health requiring all personnel assigned in the COVID-19 ward to be tested. This personnel has recently been on duty for several days in the COVID-19 ward.
Except for her family members, she has limited contact with other BMC personnel. Nevertheless, upon receipt of her test result, contact tracing was immediately began. The patient is presently admitted at our COVID-19 ward.
Rest assured that Bicol Medical Center is doing its utmost to prioritize the health of our healthcare workers.
We remind the public to stay at home, do frequent handwashing, maintain social distancing and always use face mask. Stay vigilant and let us all adapt and embrace the new “normal”.
With fervent prayers keep safe everyone.
Statement of Bicol Medical Center on COVID-19 Patient (Bicol) No. 39
