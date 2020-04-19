Sorsogon gov't, bakery owners to give free bread to indigents

Escudero



LEGAZPI CITY – The provincial government of Sorsogon has launched a partnership project with over 200 bakery owners in the province to give free bread to the poor affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health crisis.



Sorsogon Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, in an interview on Sunday, said he met with bakery owners to propose the project after the province received 1,000 sacks of flour donated by San Miguel Corporation.





"Some 238 local bakeries in Sorsogon province have agreed to a tie-up activity with the provincial government to launch a bread-sharing scheme to provide indigent residents here with fresh baked bread for free," he said.



Escudero said under the sharing program, each bakery owner would be given four sacks of flour, each weighing 25 kilograms. They agreed to give 30 percent of their baked goods to their respective municipalities while the remaining 70 percent would be sold for their additional income.



The mayors will be responsible for identifying the beneficiaries and distributing the free bread products, Escudero said.



Under the scheme, both the poor communities and bakery owners would be helped, he added.



Escudero said their inspiration for the bread sharing project is the “Bread of Life: Bishop’s Bread Project” initiated by the Diocese of Sorsogon.



He said during a recent meeting with Bishop Jose Allan Dialogo who himself bakes bread, he found out that the diocese had partnered with 43 bakeries all over Sorsogon in giving 30 percent of their baked products to poor residents for free.



“Mirroring this program, we could cover more poor communities as well as help the local bakery industry in the province,” Escudero said. (PNA)



