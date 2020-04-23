SM Foundation donates PPEs to South Luzon hospitals

In line with its commitment to be of service to the Filipino public, its hospitals, and its government during the coronavirus pandemic, SM Foundation recently donated Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies to hospitals in the South Luzon area.These include PPEs, N95 and surgical masks, gloves, raincoats, goggles, as well as alcohol and hygiene kits, which are part of the P170 million SM has allocated for this purpose.In the South Luzon area, these were donated to the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena, Global Medical Center and San Pablo City General Hospital in Laguna, Batangas Medical Center and Mary Mediatrix Medical Center in Batangas and Eastern Bicol Medical Center in Virac Catanduanes.Other initiatives of the SM Group in response to the crisis are the waived rentals of all tenants of SM Supermalls nationwide, continued compensation of employees, and the extension of an Emergency Financial Assistance to its front liners, security guards and janitorial staff during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period