Savage Mind launches Himati, a Bikol poetry program











For its first offerings, noted stage and film actor Jaime Fàbregas who is from Naga City read the poems of Luis Dato from Baao, Camarines Sur, Luis Cabalquinto from Magarao, Camarines Sur and Marne Kilates from Daraga, Albay.



Dato is one of the pioneering poets writing in English at the beginning of the 20th century. He eventually became a respected journalist and a Bikolista in his later years. While Cabalquinto and Kilates are two of the senior contemporary poets from Bikol region, who like Dato were first recognized as poets in English. However, Kilates and Cabalquinto keep writing in their local language-Bikol. Both received the Bulawan Bikol Awards, the highest recognition given to Bikol artists and creative practioners by the Ateneo de Naga University.



Original poems and excerpts of translations by Mariano Perfecto, Eustaquio Diño, Rosalio Imperial, Rudy Alano, Carlos Arejola, Jun Belgica, Gode Calleja, Fr. Wilmer Tria, En Villasis, Michael Obenieta, Kristian Cordero, Jerry Gracio, Raffi Banzuela, Emman Velasco, Albert Alejo SJ, Danton Remoto, and the poems of National Artists Rolando Tinio, Virgilio Almario, Bienvenido Lumbera will also be read in the succeeding episodes.



For these next episodes, other Bikol and non-Bikolano actors Luis Quaimbao Manansala, Enchong Dee, Christian Bables, Angeli Bayani, to mention a few, have also committed to support this project.



Himati is the Bikol word for a deeper form of listening and feelings.









Savage Mind, an independent bookshop and cultural hub together with Ateneo de Naga University Press have recently launched Himati: A Bikol Poetry Program that features works of Filipino poets particular those who are from the Bikol region.