Post list of SAP recipients for transparency -- DILG

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) directed ‘punong barangays’ to post the list of target beneficiaries in visible public places within their communities like the barangay hall to ensure transparency in the identification of recipients for the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) financial assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said it is very important to fully disclose the list of SAP beneficiaries as this will promote honest, transparent, and orderly management of the SAP funds.“We want the process of identifying the target beneficiaries under the SAP to be transparent. Hence, we have directed all our punong barangays (chief villages) to post the masterlist of beneficiaries in strategic areas in their barangays so that the residents will also be informed if they will receive the said financial assistance from the government,” he said.“Napakaimportante na ihayag ang listahan para maliwanagan din ang mga mamamayan at maintindihan nila na kailangang unahin ang pinakamahirap na pamilya na walang-wala na talagang mapaghuhugutan sa gitna ng krisis na ito (It is very important to reveal so that people will be clarified and understand that the poorest families are the priorities in this crisis),” he added.Año said it is also important for the punong barangays to fully disclose the list of beneficiaries so that residents will be able to give them feedback if they think they should be part of the list.“Ang intensyon din natin dito ay para masiguro na kompleto at tama ang listahan ng mga barangay. Kung mayroon mang kulang o mali sa listahan, maaari itong aksyunan ng city o municipal government o ipagbigay-alam sa DSWD (The intention is to make sure the barangay list is complete and correct. If something is wrong with the list, the city or municipal government can act by informing the DSWD),” he said.